New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday bid farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya who is returning to Nepal upon completion of his assignment.

Shringla recalled Nilamber Acharya's very useful contribution in taking forward the close and multifaceted ties between the two countries.

Also Read | Middle Class Increased After COVID-19, Distribution of Labour Income Improved but Self-Employed People Damaged: KERI Report.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla bid farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya who is returning to Nepal upon completion of his assignment. Recalled his very useful contribution in taking forward our close and multifaceted ties," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)