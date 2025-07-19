Lahore, Jul 19 (PTI) A massive shutterdown strike was observed by the business community in parts of Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, protesting the Shehbaz Sharif government's decision to expand the tax body's powers to arrest traders for certain violations.

Business activities in Lahore's major commercial hubs like Liberty Market, Anarkali Bazaar, Shah Alam Market, Akbari Mandi, Urdu Bazaar, Loha Market and Badami Bagh remained suspended throughout the day.

Also Read | Vietnam Boat Capsize: Tourist Boat Capsizes During Thunderstorm in Ha Long Bay, Leaving 18 Dead, 23 Missing.

Lahore businessman Qadeer Ahmad told PTI that almost 80 per cent of the markets in the city remained closed on Saturday.

The traders were protesting against the special powers granted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under Section 37AA, allowing the tax authorities to arrest individuals involved in tax fraud. They were also protesting against the new tax on bank transactions.

Also Read | Los Angeles: Vehicle Drives Into Crowd in East Hollywood, Injuring 30 People, Including at Least 3 Critically (See Pics and Video).

Ahmad said the business community would not accept the FBR's police-like powers to arrest them merely on "phoney charges".

Lahore Traders Association head Mujahid Maqsood Butt said a partial strike was observed.

Some business centres like Abid Market, Montgomery Market, and Hafeez Centre remained partially open.

"The protest can intensify if our demands are not met. We will continue our resistance until written assurances are given by the government," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)