Kathmandu, Jul 27 (PTI) A significant rise has been recorded in the number of tourists visiting Dhorpatan hunting reserve in Nepal in fiscal year 2024-25, officials said.

The number of tourists visiting the hunting reserve increased by over 8,000 within a year, according to the Dhorpatan Hunting Reserve Office in Baglung.

Also Read | Australia Shocker: Man Awarded 15 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl at Wife’s Daycare Centre in Victoria, Judge Calls Accused’s Actions ‘Abhorrent’.

In total, 23,692 tourists visited Dhorpatan in the fiscal year 2024-25, in comparison to 15,573 in the previous fiscal year, officials said.

Among the visitors, only 12 were from the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) member countries, and 213 were from other countries, while the rest were domestic tourists.

Also Read | US Tariff: South Korea Faces Risks Due to Reliance on Exports and Manufacturing, Says Data.

The hunting reserve situated in Baglung district, 350 km West of Kathmandu, is famous for hunting bluesheep, which are abundant in the area.

While foreign tourists visit mainly for hunting, the domestic tourists have been visiting to explore the hunting reserve area, Dhorpatan Valley, Dhorbarah Temple, Bukipatan, Jaljala, and other beautiful sites.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)