Calgary [Canada], May 27 (ANI): Sikyong Penpa Tsering, leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), arrived in Calgary, Canada, on May 24. As part of his ongoing official trip, he received a warm reception from the Tibetan community and representatives of the Tibetan Association of Alberta (TAA), according to a report from the CTA. During his visit, he addressed key political issues concerning Tibet.

The TAA President opened the event with welcoming remarks and presented certificates of appreciation to former executive members. This was followed by introductory comments from Dr. Namgyal Choedup, the Representative of the Office of Tibet in Washington, DC, who outlined the goals of Sikyong's visit, according to a report by the CTA.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering addressed the current political landscape regarding Tibet, discussed the CTA's ongoing interactions with international stakeholders, and stressed the necessity for unity among the Tibetan diaspora. Highlighting the significance of empowering youth and fostering community involvement, he encouraged Tibetans in Canada to stay dedicated to preserving their cultural heritage and supporting the Tibetan cause.

Sikyong remarked that Tibetans have set themselves apart from other refugee communities due to their resilience and collective spirit. He noted that the Tibetan cause has remained prominent on the global stage largely thanks to the steadfast commitment of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and the indomitable courage of Tibetans living in Tibet.

He reiterated the Kashag's strong determination to address the Sino-Tibetan conflict through dialogue based on the Middle Way Approach, a policy framework conceived by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and supported by the Tibetan Parliament in Exile, the CTA report stated.

Sikyong further emphasised the teachings and guidance of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, particularly stressing His Holiness's Four Principal Commitments: the promotion of human values, fostering religious harmony, preserving Tibetan culture and the environment, and reviving ancient Indian wisdom. He urged the Tibetan community to integrate these values into their personal and collective lives.

During his speech to the Tibetan community in Canada, Sikyong Penpa Tsering highlighted the significance of the Green Book, issued by the Department of Finance of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). He clarified that the Green Book certifies an individual's Tibetan identity in exile and represents the collective acknowledgement of the CTA as the sole legitimate representative of the Tibetan people.

The visit concluded with a community gathering, where members of the Tibetan diaspora expressed their gratitude, followed by a formal vote of thanks from the Tibetan Association of Alberta, as highlighted in the CTA report. (ANI)

