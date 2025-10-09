Sindh [Pakistan] October 9 (ANI): Farmers in Sindh's Badin and Sujawal districts staged massive protests and road blockades, accusing rice millers and traders of manipulating paddy prices to exploit growers, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, in Badin, hundreds of farmers halted traffic by blocking the Thar Coal-Karachi highway, disrupting major routes between Karachi, Hyderabad, and Tharparkar. Protest leaders joined by political and religious representatives claimed that rice millers had colluded to sharply reduce paddy prices from Rs3,200-3,400 per maund to just Rs2,300. They also alleged that mill owners were weighing 43 kilograms as one maund instead of the standard 40 kg, further cheating farmers of fair earnings.

Protesters demanded that the Sindh High Court chief justice and the chief minister set a minimum official rate of Rs3,400 per maund to ensure growers receive just compensation. The demonstration ended after Assistant Commissioner Rajesh Dilpat assured farmers that their grievances would be forwarded to higher authorities.

In Sujawal, members of the Zameendar Action Forum observed a complete shutdown strike and staged a sit-in in Jati town, echoing similar complaints of exploitation, as farmers vowed to continue their struggle until fair pricing is implemented, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the crisis stems largely from the provincial food department's mismanagement. Instead of procuring wheat in March and April when grain is cheaper and abundant, the department prioritised clearing nearly 800,000 bags of old stock. Officials defended the move, claiming it was aimed at preventing wastage, but the decision led to catastrophic consequences. The old grain was sold at what critics call "throwaway prices," resulting in losses exceeding Pakistani Rupees 6 billion, while leaving the province with no reserves as market prices began to soar.

Over the past three weeks, flour rates have surged steadily, triggering panic buying, hoarding, and severe strain on households. A shopkeeper from Quetta stated that in three decades of business, he had "never seen flour prices cross Pakistani Rupee 2,000 per bag," adding that families are now being forced to cut down on meals. (ANI)

