New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is on a three-day visit to India, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

Wong's visit to India marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Singapore's PM met with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Wong also held wide-ranging and fruitful talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Thursday.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated the JN Port PSA Mumbai Terminal (BMCT) Phase-II in the presence of officials from both countries.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed between India and Singapore during the event, with both Prime Minister Modi and Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in attendance.

He also had numerous interactions, including with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, Finance Minister Sitharaman, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

After meeting with Singapore PM Wong, Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X, "A pleasure to call upon the PM of Singapore, HE Mr. @LawrenceWongST, this afternoon. His visit to India is special, as this year marks the sixtieth year of diplomatic relations between our two great countries."

He further highlighted that both the leaders held meaningful conversations for "expanding our bilateral engagements in school education, higher education, vocational education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship."

"We also agreed to work together for building the capacity of teachers, boosting research prowess and capacity, strengthening the skilling ecosystem and facilitating more student exchanges across HEIs of both our countries with a view to providing global perspectives and an enriching environment to students. Appreciate his consistent push to take India-Singapore collaborations to greater heights, particularly in education, skill development, start-ups and frontier research," the post read.

Wong shared a video showcasing today's key achievements on the social media platform X.

"Met with PM @narendramodi today. Together, we launched an ambitious Roadmap for the SG-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, charting cooperation in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, and emerging areas such as digitalisation, AI and space," Wong wrote on X.

At the invitation of PM Modi, his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong is on an official visit to India from September 2-4. It is Wong's first visit to India in his capacity as Singapore's Prime Minister.

He is accompanied by his spouse, Lawrence Wong, and a high-level delegation including Cabinet Ministers and Senior Officials. (ANI)

