Singapore, September 2 (ANI): Singapore Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong will make an Official Visit to Delhi from September 2-4, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement by the Singaporean Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Wong's introductory visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-India diplomatic relations and reaffirms Singapore and India's mutual commitment to strengthen ties.

In Delhi, Prime Minister Wong will call on President Droupadi Murmu and meet Prime Minister Modi, who will host a Banquet Lunch. Prime Minister Wong will receive separate calls by Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Prime Minister Wong will also visit the Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, as per the statement.

Prime Minister Wong will meet overseas Singaporean diaspora in Delhi at a reception to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Singapore-India diplomatic relations and Singapore's 60th year of independence (SG60). Prime Minister Wong will also engage a group of Indian business leaders in a closed-door roundtable, as per the statement.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang, and officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Transport, and Ministry of Digital Development and Information.

During Prime Minister Wong's absence, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will be the Acting Prime Minister in Singapore, as per the statement.

Singapore is an important partner for India, including in our 'Act East' Policy. During the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Singapore in September 2024, bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

