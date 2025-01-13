New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Singapore President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam will pay a state visit to India from January 14-18, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, Members of Parliament and officials. This would be Tharman Shanmugaratnam's first visit to India as the President of Singapore, he said.

Tharman will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 16. During his visit, Tharman will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the President of Singapore.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and several other Indian dignitaries will call on Tharman. Tharman will also visit Odisha from January 17-18, the MEA said.

Tharman will receive a call by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar, and get briefings on Odisha's economic strategies and opportunities.

According to Singapore's Foreign Minister, CM Majhi will also host Tharman to an official dinner. The Singapore President will also visit the World Skills Centre, which was set up by Singapore's Institute of Technical Education Education Services (ITEES) with funding from the Asian Development Bank, and a vaccine manufacturing plant run by Bharat Biotech. He will also visit a few places reflecting Odisha's cultural heritage.

"India and Singapore have extensive cooperation based on a long tradition of friendship, trust and mutual respect. Tharman's visit is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral relations, which were elevated to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore during September 4-5, 2024," the MEA added.

The state visit will also mark the beginning of the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore. (ANI)

