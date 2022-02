Singapore, February 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 10,390 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 390,071.

Of the new cases, 2,885 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,505 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 2,734 were local transmissions and 151 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,474 local transmissions and 31 imported cases, respectively.A

total of 1,068 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 23 cases in intensive care units.

Two deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 868, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

