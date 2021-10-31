Singapore, October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 3,112 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally in the country to 195,211.

Of the new cases, 2,608 were in the community, 500 were in migrant worker dormitories and four were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,627 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 267 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 69 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 60 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

Fourteen more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 394.

The ministry said earlier on Saturday that eligible individuals in Singapore may take the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine from Oct. 30. This followed the announcement of the Singaporean government's Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Oct. 23 about including the vaccine in the National Vaccination Programme (NVP) for those aged 18 years and above and who are unable to be vaccinated with mRNA vaccines.

The MOH also said that its study has shown that vaccination boosters confer significant additional protection against COVID-19 infection and severe illness.

When compared with persons eligible for the booster but who have not yet received it, the booster further reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection by around 70 percent, and the risk of severe infections by around 90 percent. Such protection is on top of the protection that the initial two doses of mRNA vaccines under the NVP already provide against COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

