Singapore, June 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,606 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 1,390,558.

Of the new cases, 535 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 6,071 through antigen rapid tests (ART), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 497 were local transmissions and 38 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 5,457 were local transmissions and 614 were imported cases.

A total of 341 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

Three more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,408, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

