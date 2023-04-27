New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): India is constantly monitoring the situation in Sudan ever since the conflict broke out there between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary forces on April 15, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in a special press briefing on Operation Kaveri on Thursday.

He also informed that in total 600 Indian nationals have either arrived in India or are on their way to return under operation Kaveri while stressing that the situation on the ground in Sudan remains "highly volatile."

"We are constantly monitoring the situation in Sudan ever since the conflict broke out there between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary forces which was on April 15. There after, just to give you flavour of the ground situation. Several times, ceasefires have been declared from both sides. Many of those ceasefires were not honoured, some of them were honoured partially," Vinay Kwatra said.

"The last ceasefire announced of 72 hours is holding by and large. But, there has been feedback of some sporadic firing and fighting going on in some parts of Khartoum. Also, as a result of that, the situation on the ground remains highly volatile with the as I said conflicting report of claim coming from both sides," he added.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that, there are around 3500 Indian nationals and about 100 PIOs in Sudan. He noted that these numbers are approximate numbers. Sharing details regarding the Operation Ganga, he said that 600 Indian nationals have either arrived in India or are on their way.

"As we speak we have a situation that roughly in total 600 odd people. Indian nationals have either arrived in India or are on their way. So, 360 of them arrived by a Charter Saudi Arabia flight yesterday night and another 246 are being flown to Maharashtra State in a Commissioned C-17 flight," Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

"We currently have approximately give some leeway on the number approximately 495 Indian nationals who are in Jeddah as of now that we speak. These numbers will either go up or come down depending upon the flows in from Port Sudan and depending upon the evacuation from Jeddah to India," he added.

He stated that there are 320 Indian nationals who are in Port Sudan. He said that there are a number of buses heading from Khartoum City to Port Sudan. He said that there are two C-130 J aircraft in Jeddah for more sorties later during the day.

"Also as we speak, there are 320 Indian nationals who are in Port Sudan currently stationed.We have more number of buses moving from Khartoum City to Port Sudan. And as I said INS Sumedha our ship is already there. INS Turkish is about to dock there. We have two C-130 J aircraft standing in Jeddah for more sorties later during the day," Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

"So, if you look at the network bridge headline is from Khartoum to Port Sudan, Port Sudan to Jeddah, Jeddah to India and we are trying to secure each point in this entire network of movement - Khartoum to Port Sudan, Port Sudan to Jeddah, Jeddah to India and we are trying to secure each point in this entire network of movement, Khartoum city through our embassy and community, Port Sudan through Embassy through the team which flew in from Jeddah to establish control room in Jeddah through our consulate and mission in Riyadh and ofcourse at headquarters in close coordination with the resident commissioners of different state governments who are here," he added.

India has launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in a tweet stated that their efforts to bring back Indians continue.

He tweeted, "Our efforts to swiftly send Indians back home from Jeddah is paying. 246 Indians will be in Mumbai soon, travelling by IAF C17 Globemaster. Happy to see them off at Jeddah airport." (ANI)

