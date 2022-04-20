Kathmandu, Apr 20 (PTI) Six personnel of the Nepalese Army received injuries when a van carrying 30 security men encountered a brake malfunction in the country's Sudurpashchim Province on Wednesday.

The injured Army personnel are currently undergoing treatment at District Hospital in Bayalpata.

Also Read | WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Extradition Case Sent to UK Minister Priti Patel.

Police said 30 Army personnel were being transported for election duties from Kalikot district to Doti district in Western Nepal when their van encountered the brake failure at Sanfebagar Municipality.

Local-level polls will be held across Nepal on May 13. The Army is taking care of election safety and personnel are being transported for it, officials said.

Also Read | Norway is Open to 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot to People Over 80.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)