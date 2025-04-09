Bratislava, Apr 9 (PTI) Slovak President Peter Pellegrini Wednesday praised India's rapid digitisation and modernisation efforts, highlighting the Asian country's leadership in Artificial Intelligence.

During a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the Presidential Palace here, Pellegrini emphasised the importance of distributing modern technologies across all levels of society.

The two leaders discussed ethical and moral aspects of AI, with Pellegrini noting that India and Slovakia share a commitment to ensuring that technological advancements benefit all citizens, regardless of their background or social standing.

"We have agreed that modern technologies must be distributed at all levels of society. As in India, in Slovakia, it is important for modern technologies to have access to any citizens, regardless of where they are born or what social standing they come from, making sure no one is left behind," he said in a press statement after talks with President Murmu.

He praised India's role in launching Slovakia's first satellite, skCUBE, in 2017 using an Indian launch vehicle.

Pellegrini said India is an inspiration to Slovaks in many other fields and "admiration is deserved in the digitisation and modernisation which is underway so rapidly in your country".

Underlining that India is one of the global leaders in Artificial Intelligence, Pellegrini said he has discussed ethical and moral aspects and rules of Artificial Intelligence with President Murmu.

"We've talked much with Madam President about artificial intelligence because India is one of the global leaders in this field," he said.

He said trade between India and Slovakia has substantially grown in the last five years, reaching nearly 1.3 billion Euros.

"I'm very pleased indeed that Indian partners are showing more and more interest now in Slovakia," he said.

President Pellegrini said that the business mission to Slovakia from India is innovative and technology companies because Slovakia has good potential - both in research development and Information Technology.

