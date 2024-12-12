Bratislavia (Slovakia), Dec 12 (AP) Slovakia's parliament has approved legislation drafted by the government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico that could effectively ban doctors from protesting against low pay and force them to continue working.

Lawmakers in the 150-seat National Council on Wednesday voted 74-70 in favour of the law, which came in response to a mass resignation threat by more than 3,000 doctors from the nation's hospitals, who said they would quit their jobs at the beginning of next year.

The law gives the government the power to declare an emergency in the case health care might not be available. Doctors would be then obliged to work because their notices to leave the job would not be accepted. Refusal to do so could result in imprisonment. The measure is intended to prevent a collapse of the health care system.

The emergency measures can last for up to 120 days.

Health Minister Kamil Šaško said during the parliamentary debate that he hoped that “he'll never be forced to use the tool,” which is strongly opposed by the labor unions representing the doctors.

The doctors protested that the government had not discussed with them the cuts to a 2022 plan aimed at increasing their salaries in the next two years.

The cuts are part of austerity measures approved by the government to keep the ballooning budget deficit under control. (AP)

