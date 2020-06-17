Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Small Plane Crashes in Southern Ukraine; 1 Killed

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 11:33 PM IST
World News | Small Plane Crashes in Southern Ukraine; 1 Killed
Kyiv, Jun 17 (AP) A small plane crash-landed Wednesday in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, killing one person and injuring another one, local police said in a statement.

Photos of the crash site released by the Odesa police department showed a damaged plane lying on a road without its landing wheels. Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.

According to the statement, two men were on board of the plane. One died at the site of the crash and the other was hospitalized with injuries.

Ukrainian media identified the plane as a Y1 Delfin, a four-seat single-engine plane developed and produced in Odesa several years ago. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

