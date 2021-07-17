Berlin, Jul 17 (AP) A small plane crashed in southwestern Germany on Saturday and several people were killed, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly how many people died when the Piper aircraft came down in a woodland area near Steinenbronn, south of Stuttgart, news agency dpa reported. The plane had taken off from Stuttgart Airport on Saturday morning.

Rescue workers still had to recover the wreckage and the bodies. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear, but a flight recorder from the plane was found. (AP)

