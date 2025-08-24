Seoul [South Korea], August 24 (ANI): The National Assembly of South Korea on Sunday passed a controversial labour bill that broadens workers' rights, Yonhap reported.

The ruling Democratic Party led the vote, pushing the "yellow envelope bill" through despite a filibuster by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP). The filibuster ended earlier in the day, and the PPP boycotted the vote, which was subsequently approved in a 183-3 vote at a plenary session.

Also Read | August 24 Famous Birthdays in India and Worldwide: Shivaram Rajguru, Paulo Coelho, Vince McMahon and Rupert Grint, Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 24th August.

The bill, which amends the Labour Union Act, is primarily designed to guarantee the bargaining rights of indirectly employed subcontracted workers, as per Yonhap.

The bill also prohibits companies from filing lawsuits for damages or provisional seizures against unionized workers, which many argue businesses have used to suppress strikes.

Also Read | Pakistan Monsoon Devastation: Over 330 Lives Lost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Floods.

South Korea's major business lobby groups have voiced opposition to the bill, saying that the bill could cause extreme confusion at workplaces and that it could also make companies' business decisions, including overseas investments, a reason for workers' collective action, disrupting their operations.

Labour groups welcomed the bill's passage, with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) calling it "the historic fruit" of two decades of activist sacrifices, as per Yonhap.

The KCTU, one of the country's two largest umbrella labour groups, said, "(The) simple and undeniable truth" that "every worker has the right to unite and bargain has finally become law."

The group called for the government to come up with follow-up measures consistent with the bill's spirit.

https://x.com/ekctu/status/1959421610458546431

In a post on X, it said, "Just now, the National Assembly plenary session passed the amendment to Articles 2 and 3 of the Trade Union Act. It really took a long time. But it still doesn't fully encompass the rights of all workers in this world and isn't complete in blocking the tricks of employers who exploit workers. To secure and fully guarantee the labour rights of all working people, To eradicate the inequality that has become tiresomely entrenched in this society, The struggle of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions will continue. The implementation of this amendment will begin from March next year." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)