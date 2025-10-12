Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI/WAM): Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE, Emilio Pin Godos, hosted a reception in celebration of his country's National Day.

The event, held at the Emirates Palace Hotel, was attended by Omar Rashid Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with several officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, Spanish expatriates, and business leaders.

In his remarks, the Spanish ambassador praised the strong ties between Spain and the UAE, commending the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He highlighted the steady growth of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, noting that the UAE remains a key trade partner for Spain in the Gulf region. He reaffirmed Spain's commitment to further strengthening investment and economic cooperation with the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

