New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Amid current global uncertainties, Russia has encouraged India's message of "Vasudaiva Kutumbakam", meaning 'the world is one family', emphasising unity on the world stage, said Mikhail Antsiferov, Third Secretary at the Russian Embassy in India.

Speaking during the Ram Katha discourse by renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu, organised by Jain Acharya Lokesh at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, Antsiferov highlighted the enduring ties between India and Russia, noting the "stable and strong" friendship between the two nations.

"The friendship between India and Russia will always remain stable and strong. There is a strong connection between the people of Russia and India," he said.

Referring to the current international situation, Antsiferov noted, "We are witnessing a lot of tensions on the global stage, but we encourage India's message for the world, 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam', meaning 'the world is one family', and we thank you all for this message of peace."

The event was attended by the ambassadors of Russia and Panama, reflecting its international significance.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Russia has long been a trusted and reliable partner of India, with bilateral ties forming a central pillar of India's foreign policy.

Since the signing of the Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership in October 2000, relations between the two countries have taken on a new dimension, marked by deeper cooperation across a wide range of areas, including politics, security, defence, trade and the economy, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

This partnership was further strengthened during the Russian President's visit to India in December 2010, when it was elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership".

Last month, Russian President Putin visited India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

During the visit, India and Russia expanded cooperation across multiple sectors, going beyond their defence and energy ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, breaking protocol, personally took the initiative to welcome Putin on his arrival at the airport and shared a car ride, which took them to the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. (ANI)

