Colombo, May 15 (PTI) Sri Lanka and Exim Bank of India have finalised bilateral amendatory agreements to restructure the loans, the finance ministry said here on Thursday.

“The total amount of restructured 7 line of credit and 4 buyers credit facility agreements with Government of India is USD 930.8 million approximately”, the ministry statement said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Indus Waters Treaty To Remain Suspended Till Pakistan 'Credibly and Irrevocably' Ends Cross-Border Terrorism, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

“The conclusion of the bilateral amendment agreements will certainly pave the way to developing further the deep and longstanding bilateral relationship between Government of India and Government of Sri Lanka," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)