Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 28 (ANI): As Sri Lanka faces a severe economic crisis, the people of the island nation continue to protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face Green in Colombo for the 50th consecutive day on May 28.

The protests demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa started off on April 9. Since then it has been continuing 24/7 irrespective of the adverse weather and attacks by the government supporters on May 9, reported Colombo Page.

People from all walks of life -- doctors, lawyers among others -- have since gathered at Galle Face vowing their support to the protests.

In the latest update, a protest march from Liberty Junction in Kollupitiya to Gota Go Gama in Galle Face started at 2.00 pm on Saturday to mark the 50th day of protest.

During a press briefing held on Friday, the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) said they will hold a protest march to mark the 50th day of the Gota Go Gama.

According to the protesters, a number of other events will also take place at Gota Go Gama.

Meanwhile, the Police have obtained a court order over the protest march scheduled to be held today to mark the 50th day of Gota Go Gama.

As per the Police statement, Court has banned protesters from entering several roads and State institutions in the Fort area. (ANI)

