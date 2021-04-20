Colombo, Apr 20 (PTI) Sri Lanka has decided to draft a new law which will check the spread of fake news on social media platforms, information minister Keheliya Rambukwella said on Tuesday.

He said such news undermines democracy.

"There is a lot of fake and misleading information on social media for which there is no identified ownership,” Rambukwella said.

At a Cabinet meeting held on Monday, the Legal Draftsman was advised to draft the bill on the applicable law, the minister said.

"The spread of false information on the internet poses a serious threat and is seen as being used to divide society, to spread hatred, and to weaken democratic institutions," said a statement.

Rambukwella said these types of laws are being used in countries like Australia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)