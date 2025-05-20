Colombo, May 20 (PTI) The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday, citing intelligence reports, accused opposition parties of maintaining links with organised crime and underworld gangs.

“We have intelligence reports saying the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, and United National Party have links with organised crime and their former ministers and politicians are linked with underworld gangs," Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala said in the parliament.

Wijepala was responding to a statement by the main opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa, who raised concern over the rising rate of gun violence and murders since January this year.

“Fifty-two killed in 79 incidents of shooting over the last eight months. These are happening while the government maintains that such incidents do not threaten national security," Premadasa said.

He asked what action the government had taken to tackle the shooting incidents.

Wijepala said intelligence reports on underworld links would be revealed, and all such politicians will be arrested soon.

Wijepala admitted to the incidents and said the situation was complicated due to the involvement of opposition figures.

“Despite clashes between rival underworld gangs, the situation does not threaten national security," Wijepala stressed.

Wijepala said both Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa allegedly received death threats.

“It was a Gmail threat to the prime minister. We have obtained information from Google on the IP address, which has been traced to Germany and the Netherlands," Wijepala said.

Wijepala said the investigation proved that the threat to Premadasa was false.

