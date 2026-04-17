New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): In a move to deepen the "Special Strategic Partnership" between two of Asia's largest democracies, the President of South Korea, Lee Jae-myung, accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea-kyung, will arrive in New Delhi this Sunday for a high-profile three-day State Visit.

The visit, scheduled from April 19 to 21, marks a significant diplomatic milestone aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in defence, high-tech manufacturing, and regional security.

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The President's itinerary is packed with high-level engagements designed to solidify ties between Seoul and New Delhi. Upon his arrival at the AFS Palam, the South Korean leader will be greeted with the protocol befitting a close strategic ally.

His first major engagement will be a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to set the stage for the executive talks to follow. On Monday, the President will receive a formal Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan before paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

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The centrepiece of the visit will be a bilateral summit at Hyderabad House, where President Lee will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussions are expected to culminate in the exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), likely focusing on critical technologies on cooperation in semiconductors and green energy; defence production by strengthening the "Make in India" initiative through Korean engineering; and economic trade by expanding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Following the summit, the leaders will issue joint press statements to outline their shared vision for a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Recognising the vital role of the private sector, President Lee will participate in a Business Forum at the iconic Bharat Mandapam. This forum will bring together industry titans from both nations to explore investment opportunities and supply chain resilience.

The state visit will conclude with a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, signifying the deep cultural and political respect between the two nations.

President Lee and the First Lady are scheduled to depart from New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a roadmap for an intensified partnership in the years to come. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)