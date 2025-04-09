Taipei, Apr 9 (AP) A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Wednesday morning, setting off alarms in the capital.

The Central Weather Administration measured the quake at 5.8 magnitude. The shaking in Taipei lasted only a few seconds.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.0 quake was about 21 kilometers (12 miles) south-southeast of Yilan on the northeast coast. It was centered 69 kilometers (43 miles) below the Earth's surface. Deeper quakes can be widely felt while generally causing less damage than shallow quakes. (AP)

