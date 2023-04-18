Khartoum (Sudan), Apr 18 (AP) Arabic-language media are saying that the Sudanese army has agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire, starting on Tuesday evening, hours after rival forces said they would also abide by a truce.

Satellite channels Al-Arabiya and Al-Jazeera had reports citing the top military officer Shams El Din Kabbashi as saying that the military would comply with the cease-fire.

The fighting since Saturday has plunged the country's capital of Khartoum and other areas of Sudan into chaos.

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and in other major cities have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire as the two forces battle for control, with each general so far insisting he will crush the other.

Earlier, CNN Arabic also said in a report, citing the head of the country's military, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, that the military would be party to the day-long truce. (AP)

