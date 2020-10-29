Washington, Oct 29 (AP) The Supreme Court will allow absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to 9 days after Election Day, in a win for Democrats.

The justices on Wednesday refused to disturb a decision by the State Board of Elections to lengthen the period from three to nine days, pushing back the deadline to November 12.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Infections Reported Among Sputnik V Trial Volunteers.

The board's decision was part of a legal settlement with a union-affiliated group.

Under the Supreme Court's order, mailed ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by 5 pm on November 12 in order to be counted.

Also Read | Germany Imposes 4-Week Lockdown From Monday; Restaurants, Bars, Theatres Closed Till November-End.

Three conservative justices, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, dissented.

New Justice Amy Coney Barrett took no part in the case.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)