Doha [Qatar], May 27 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule departed from Doha to South Africa's Johannesburg on Tuesday (local time) after the conclusion of their visit to Qatar as part of their second leg of the four-nation visit in continuation of Operation Sindoor and India's diplomatic outreach following the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam.

In Doha, the delegation members held fruitful interactions with Qatari dignitaries at the Shura Council and the Government of Qatar, members of the media, academia, and think tanks, as well as the Indian community in Qatar, as said by the Embassy of India in Qatar in a statement.

As per the press statement, the all-party delegation met Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of State for Interior Affairs; Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti; and several other Qatari dignitaries.

The delegation members held a round-table discussion with the academic and think-tank community at the Middle East Council for Global Affairs. The delegation members also interacted with the media, including with the editorial team of leading newspapers Al Sharq and Peninsula. An Indian community reception was also held on May 26.

It was observed that during the various meetings, the Indian delegation conveyed India's zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism and briefed about developments since the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The delegation shared that Operation Sindoor, conducted by India in response, was calibrated, targeted, and proportionate, demonstrating India's commitment to countering terrorism without escalating tensions.

They emphasised the need to stop differentiating between the terrorists and their backers and dismantle the cross-border terrorism infrastructure, which has been developed and used against India for several decades.

"The Qatar side emphasised its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and stressed that terrorism must be condemned. The delegation appreciated the condemnation of the Pahalgam attack by the Government of Qatar and thanked the Qatari leadership for its support", the statement read.

"It may be recalled that Qatar MOFA had stated on April 23, expressing strong condemnation of the attack in Pahalgam. Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Prime Minister Modi had a telephone call on May 6. Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Jassim Al-Thani, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with each other on May 7," it further mentioned.

The statement observed that the delegation, in its interaction with the media, gave a detailed briefing on the developments and their meetings in Qatar. The delegation also addressed queries raised by journalists regarding recent developments.

Addressing the Indian community, the delegation members commended them for upholding the values of tolerance, pluralism, and unity, and for resisting divisive efforts aimed at destabilising India's social fabric.

Along with Sule, the delegation includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP) and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, and will also visit Egypt, Ethiopia. (ANI)

