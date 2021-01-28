Stockholm, Jan 28 (AP) A man in his 20s suspected of entering a Swedish high school wielding an axe and a knife Thursday and slightly injuring one student has been apprehended, police said.

The incident occurred in Fridhemsberg, a town 75 km southeast of Goteborg, Sweden's second-largest city. It was being investigated on suspicion of preparation for murder and arson, police said in a statement.

Witnesses described a man wearing a helmet and yellow clothes entering the school with a knife and an axe. He was later seen leaving the premises.

An axe, a knife and a helmet with a visor were found at the school, according to police. Clothes similar to those described by witnesses were found in a nearby parked car.

Police said the man apprehended over the school incident may be linked to a nearby fire.

Police spokesman Anders Wiss told a press conference that the man's motive was unknown and declined to comment on press reports that he was a former student. He said firebombs were found at the school but didn't elaborate.

City official Maria Gustafsson said there were some 200 students at the Peder Skrivare school and all were sent home.

Swedish media said the suspect posted on social media Wednesday a video of the 2015 attack on a school in Goteborg where a knife-wielding, masked man killed a teacher and a student before being shot dead by police. Authorities declined to comment on these reports. (AP)

