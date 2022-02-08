Stockholm [Sweden], February 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Swedish government will remove restrictions on entry into the country from other EU countries, as well as Scandinavian countries and the European Economic Area (EEA), on February 9, Swedish Sveriges Radio reported on Monday.

According to the the broadcaster, the decision to lift COVID-19 entry restrictions was made at an extraordinary meeting of the Swedish government.

The measures reportedly follow on a rapidly rising vaccination rate and decreased pressure on the healthcare system.

On January 18, the Swedish government announced the abolition of the requirement for foreigners arriving in the country to present a negative test for COVID-19.

Denmark has already removed COVID-19 restrictions. Finland is set to lift COVID-19 restrictions on February 14, while Norway intends to lift its last restrictions by February 17. (ANI/Sputnik)

