Taipei [Taiwan], October 15 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) recorded the presence of 16 Chinese aircraft, 13 vessels, and two official ships operating around its territory on Wednesday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said that they were recorded up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8).

It further added that 14 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.

We have monitored the situation and responded", the post said.

The fresh incursion marks yet another episode in China's continuing military pressure campaign against Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures.

The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

