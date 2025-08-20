Taipei [Taiwan], August 20 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 21 Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese Naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Wednesday (local time).

As per the MND, of the 21 aircrafts, 17 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on 20 August: Narayana Murthy, Zakir Khan, Andrew Garfield, Demi Lovato and More, Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 20th August.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "21 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1957970844778430535

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on 19 August: Bill Clinton, Satya Nadella, Matthew Perry and Sudha Murty; Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 19th August.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's MND detected 10 sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, "10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1957608458171416689

Regular inspections are set to begin next year to address the issue of military personnel, civil servants, and public-school educators possessing Chinese citizenship or household registration, according to a report by Taipei Times citing the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).

Article 9-1 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area states that Taiwanese individuals who obtain Chinese household registration or a Chinese passport will lose their Taiwanese citizenship and be barred from working in the military, public service, or public education, as reported.

In order to identify and prevent the unauthorised employment of individuals holding Chinese ID cards or residential permits, systematic inspections will be implemented starting on January 1 of next year, the council indicated, as noted by Taipei Times.

Recruits or transferred military personnel, civil servants, and public-school instructors must comply with these inspections. Failure to do so may result in the suspension of their qualification assessments and employment or reassignment, as per the regulations and their employment agreements, it was explained.

Considering the size of the civil service and the diversity of its personnel, the regular inspection procedure will be introduced gradually, the council stated. In the initial phase, only essential personnel from the military, civil service, and public education institutions will undergo regular inspections, while others will be exempt, according to the report from Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)