Taipei [Taiwan], September 13 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Saturday reported a significant surge in Chinese military activity, with 27 sorties by aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) detected operating around the island from 0800 hours (local time) today.

In a post on X, the ministry stated that 26 out of the 27 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), specifically the central, southwestern, and eastern sectors, before proceeding into the Western Pacific.

The aircraft reportedly included various types, such as the J-16 fighter jet, H-6 bombers, and KJ-500 airborne.

The Chinese military manoeuvres were part of a large-scale air-sea joint training operation, which also involved multiple vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), the ministry added.

"Overall 27 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, H-6, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0800hr today. 26 out of 27 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ and the West Pacific in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the Ministry of National Defence stated in the post.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Defence recorded the presence of 31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC+8).

MND further shared that 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

"31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry stated in a separate post on X.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

