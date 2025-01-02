Taipei [Taiwan], January 2 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Thursday reported three Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating near Taiwan.

According to the MND, all three aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "3 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

On Wednesday, MND had detected two PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating near Taiwan. According to the MND, one of the two PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Meanwhile, MND on Tuesday reported five Chinese PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating near Taiwan.

According to the MND, three of the five PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Military activity was also reported on Monday when 23 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels were around its territory.

Recently, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also criticised China's stance.

He said, "We need to be clear-eyed about China's ambitions. China is substantially building up its forces, including its nuclear weapons - with no transparency and no limitations. From 200 warheads in 2020, China is expected to have more than 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030.Its space-launch investments are skyrocketing. China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to our critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple our societies."

The Taiwan Strait remains a focal point of heightened tensions, with Taiwanese officials repeatedly condemning the increase in Chinese military operations as a direct threat to the island's sovereignty and regional peace. However, China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary. (ANI)

