Taipei [Taiwan], January 25 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 28 Chinese aircraft and eight naval vessels around the island as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Of the 28 aircraft, 27 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone, Taiwanese MND said.

In a post on X, it said, "28 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1882956553143173300

Chinese incursions into Taiwanese territory is on the rise.

Taiwan's MND detected 10 Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels around the island as of 6 am (UTC+8) on Friday.

"10 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said in a post on X.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1882594167739834852

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment.

This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses, and the mass production of floating bridge docks to assist the unloading of ships during beach landings. Both types of equipment are strong indications that China is serious about one-day invading Taiwan.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital. (ANI)

