Taipei [Taiwan], November 18 (ANI): The High Prosecutors' Office announced today the indictment of seven individuals, including one man from Hong Kong and six current and former military personnel, on allegations of espionage for China, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Prosecutors indicated that Ting Hsiao-hu, a Chinese national with Hong Kong citizenship, made several trips to Taiwan on business and tourist visas to establish a spy network. Ting enlisted retired military officers, who subsequently recruited former colleagues and subordinates to collect classified military intelligence, prosecutors stated, according to the Taipei Times.

The prosecutorial investigation uncovered four additional active and retired military personnel purportedly implicated in the matter, as well as two others who are deceased. Prosecutors mentioned that members of the group were compensated relative to the worth of the intelligence they provided and were encouraged to persuade active-duty members to either passively resist or surrender in the event of a conflict across the Taiwan Strait.

Ting, believed to be directed by the Nanjing work station of the Chinese People's Liberation Army General Political Department, reportedly funnelled over NTD 11.12 million (approximately USD 356,262) into Taiwan via accomplice Chen Chun-an through illicit money transfers to support the operation, according to prosecutors. On July 24, prosecutors executed four searches across 21 locations, summoned 13 individuals for questioning, and investigated a total of 16 people, as highlighted by the Taipei Times.

The High Prosecutors' Office charged Ting and six others with violations of the National Security Act, the Classified National Security Information Protection Act, and various provisions of the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces. The Taipei District Prosecutors' Office separately accused Ting, Chen, and Wang of money laundering, opting not to pursue charges against the two deceased individuals.

The Ministry of National Defence confirmed the apprehension of seven suspects connected to the Chinese espionage case, which includes two active-duty officers. An internal probe identified a suspicious military officer, known by the surname Yang, who was reported to the National Security Bureau, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau, and other relevant agencies.

The ministry expressed strong condemnation of the "treasonous behaviour" exhibited by personnel who violated their loyalty oath. It stated that China has continued to establish organisations in Taiwan, and its infiltration activities have never ceased. The ministry has thoroughly implemented security vetting procedures for individuals managing classified information, instituted access-to-secrets certification protocols, enhanced counter-intelligence training, and improved overall security consciousness among military personnel, as reported by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

