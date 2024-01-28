Taipei [Taiwan], January 28 (ANI): Kuomintang legislator Lai Shibao announced today that he has withdrawn from running for the Kuomintang Legislative Yuan in the new session. The general call of the party group. Lai Shibao said that internal unity is far better than anything else, and he hopes to put an end to the election of the Kuomintang general secretary and to focus on the outside world and not find enemies internally.

The election for the general convenor and secretary-general of the Kuomintang League in the new session will be held. Registration ends on the 25th. Legislators Fu Kunqi and Lai Shibao have registered to run for the general convenor, while legislators Hong Mengkai and Lin Siming have registered to run for the secretary-general. All parties will vote on the 30th Coordination can be done beforehand.

Lai Shibao issued a statement on Facebook today, announcing his withdrawal from the party caucus general election. He hopes to put an end to the Kuomintang general election, speak out in unison to the outside world, and not find enemies internally.

Lai Shibao said that for more than 20 years, he has served as a party whip in the Legislative Yuan, negotiating bills and budgets with the outside world, leading party members to conduct offensive and defensive discussions with the outside world, coordinating party members to enter various committees of their choice, and assisting in handling urgent issues, etc., all with the spirit of service. Mentality, get along harmoniously and harmoniously with every party member, and have established deep revolutionary emotions.

Lai Shibao said that there are only two outcomes in the election: losing or winning. If you want to win, you will face an extremely cruel war. You must make every effort to win the final victory. As the voting day approaches, he directly or indirectly learned that some party members are facing a war between heaven and man. They expressed their unbearable pain in making the decision to vote, and expressed the hope that through coordination, everyone would not have to vote in pain.

Lai Shibao pointed out that pondering over such a result goes against his original intentions and principles. After all, the Kuomintang does not have more than half of the legislative seats this time, and it is an extremely fragile majority. If he wants to exert supervision and checks and balances on the future Lai government, internal unity is far better than anything else. The torn party group has caused confrontation and disputes. Our own people will consume their combat power first and will not be able to stop Yaba's ruling party. (ANI/CNA)

