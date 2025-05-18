Taipei [Taiwan], May 18 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday detected 16 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and two official ships near its territory.

Of the 16 aircraft, 13 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern, southwestern, and eastern air defence identification zones (ADIZ).

Also Read | Who Is Adriana Smith? Why Is She Being Kept Alive in US Despite Being Declared Brain-Dead?.

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "16 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1923906380664336463

Also Read | India Imposes Port Curbs on Import of Certain Bangladeshi Goods, Such As Readymade Garments and Processed Food Items.

Earlier on Saturday, MND detected 16 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and two official ships around the island.

13 out of the 16 aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the island's northern, southwestern, and eastern (ADIZ).

"16 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND stated on X.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te visited the Taiwanese Army Engineer Training Centre and the Navy Anti-Submarine Aviation Command in Kaohsiung and expressed gratitude to the service members for their steadfast dedication to guarding the frontlines day and night.

Taiwan, to bolster air defence preparedness, conducted the live-fire debut of Land Sword II.

As per the MND, Land Sword II can counter varied aerial threats, thereby significantly enhancing the force's protection.

The visuals shared by the MND show the live firing of the Missile System could be seen, with videos showcasing its launch.

"Land Sword II makes its live-fire debut. This SAM system is capable of countering diverse aerial threats and significantly enhances force protection for #ROCArmy," MND wrote on X on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)