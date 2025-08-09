Taipei [Taiwan], August 9 (ANI): Chinese nationals applying for permanent residency in Taiwan through family-based channels will soon have to prove they have renounced their Chinese passports, under a draft amendment from Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior (MOI), Focus Taiwan reported.

According to the Focus Taiwan report, the new regulation, announced on July 23, requires applicants to submit a notarised document confirming they have either never applied for or have formally renounced their Chinese passorts. This change targets individuals seeking long-term or permanent residency as family dependents.

Currently, under Articles 30 and 31 of the Regulations Governing the Residency, Long-Term Residency or Residency for Naturalization of the People of the Mainland China Area Living With a Relative in the Taiwan Area, applicants must only show proof of losing their original household registration in China. This is based on Article 17 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (Cross-Strait Act).

Focus Taiwan noted that the draft amendment updates this requirement to include both loss of household registration in the Mainland Area and proof of not possessing a Mainland passport. The MOI explained that the revision follows a May interpretation by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) clarifying that "original household registration" covers any identity documents proving Mainland status.

The ministry told Focus Taiwan that this step aligns with Article 9-1 of the Cross-Strait Act, which prohibits Taiwanese nationals from holding Mainland household registration or passports. It is part of a broader set of 17 national security strategies unveiled in March by President Lai Ching-te to counter Chinese united front activities.

However, Focus Taiwan highlighted that it is unlikely Chinese applicants will be able to secure such proof from Beijing, as the People's Republic of China (PRC) does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state. MAC deputy head Liang Wen-chieh told Focus Taiwan that there have been no known cases of the PRC issuing such renunciation documents.

Instead, applicants can submit an affidavit declaring they do not hold a Mainland passport. Liang warned that if authorities later discover the applicant used such a passport, it could jeopardize their residency status.

As Focus Taiwan reported, the move comes after concerns that Taiwan had no reliable way to verify passport holdings among Chinese nationals seeking citizenship. The draft regulation's public notice period has ended, and the MOI will finalize an implementation date after reviewing feedback. (ANI)

