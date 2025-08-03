Taipei [Taiwan], August 3 (ANI): With the growing Chinese incursions and maritime operations near its territory, the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence (MND) has announced that mass production of the Tien Kung IV (Sky Bow IV) surface-to-air missiles will begin next year, with a total of 122 missile pods slated for procurement, the Taipei Times reported on Sunday.

According to the Taipei Times, citing the latest Taiwanese military equipment list, 46 pods are expected to be delivered in the first year, followed by 76 in the second.

Designed to intercept both cruise and ballistic missiles at altitudes up to 70 kilometres, the Tien Kung IV outperforms the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement systems, which have a maximum range of 60 kilometres.

A defence official confirmed that the number of missile pods ordered equals the number of missiles being produced, as each pod holds a single projectile, Taipei Times reported.

Details of the Tien Kung IV acquisition will be revealed in either the government's standard budget or through a special Executive Yuan program by mid-month, the official added.

The missile is a product of Taiwan's Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology's "Chiang Kung" (Strong Bow) program, which was initiated to upgrade the range and capabilities of the earlier Tien Kung III system.

According to the Taipei Times, citing sources, the program also includes another classified system with two variants: "A," an air defence missile with performance similar to the US THAAD system, and "B," a long-range ground-attack missile.

Separately, the MND document outlines plans for a new type of eight-wheeled armoured fighting vehicle equipped with a 105mm rifled cannon, based on Taiwan's CM-33 Clouded Leopard platform. The vehicle reportedly passed initial operational capability testing in late 2023, the Taipei Times reported.

Research, development, and testing are expected to conclude by June 2026, with full-scale production of 500 units set to begin in 2028. The list includes 20 types of systems intended for use on the new vehicle and its variants, including a reconnaissance version sharing the same chassis.

In addition to its main cannon, the combat vehicle will feature a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and a 12.7mm heavy machine gun mounted in a remote weapon station. The 105mm main gun is designed to fire armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot (APFSDS) rounds against armoured threats and anti-personnel shells for infantry support, the Taipei Times reported.

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

