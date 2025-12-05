New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued attention to the Ukraine conflict, stating that Moscow is working with the United States on exploring avenues for a possible peaceful settlement as peace talks continue.

Currently, Washington is acting as a mediator to broker a peace deal with Moscow and Kyiv for the four-year-long running war.

Speaking during his bilateral engagement with PM Modi as part of his ongoing two-day state visit to the country, the Russian President also emphasised the depth and longevity of India-Russia ties, noting that the partnership is built on substance rather than rhetoric.

"I could share a great deal of details of events that are taking place in Ukraine, and the actions we are taking are in partnership with the US on a possible peaceful settlement. Thank you for your attention and action in finding a solution for the situation," the President of the Russian Federation said.

"Our relations are deeply rooted in history - but it's not words that matter; it's the substance, which is profound," he added.

Putin also appreciated PM Modi's personal involvement in advancing bilateral cooperation, highlighting the level of trust between the two nations.

"I really appreciate that, and the fact that you, Prime Minister, are personally paying special attention to that," Putin said.

"We plan to move forward in a range of areas, which underscores the level of trust in our relationship," he added.

The Russian President also outlined several sectors where India and Russia will deepen cooperation, identifying artificial intelligence, aircraft development, high technology, military-technical collaboration, and space exploration as key domains for future joint efforts.

Putin's remarks come as he meets PM Modi during his first visit to India in four years, with both leaders participating in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, aimed at reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral ties and charting the roadmap ahead.

Earlier, the Russian President paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital, following his ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at the memorial to the Father of the Nation and also signed the visitors' book at the Rajghat.

The Russian President was accompanied by the Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, to the memorial site.

Prior to his arrival at the Rajghat, the President of the Russian Federation was welcomed by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he received the ceremonial tri-services guard of honour as the forecourt echoed with the sound of the Indian as well as the Russian national anthem.

Since their last meeting here in December 2021, Putin arrived in the national capital on Thursday and PM Modi broke with protocol to greet him on the tarmac. Following his arrival at the Palam Airport, PM Modi welcomed Putin with a hug.

Both leaders also shared the same car ride to the Lok Kalyan Marg residence of Prime Minister Modi, where Putin was gifted a copy of the sacred Bhagwad Gita.

According to TASS, the Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that the one-on-one meeting between President Putin and PM Modi on Thursday went on for over two and a half hours. (ANI)

