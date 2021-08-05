Nangarhar [Afghanistan], August 5 (ANI): Taliban terrorists blew up three culverts on the second highway between Kabul and Jalalabad in Surkhrod district of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, Pajhwok Afghan News citing local officials reported on Thursday.

The destruction of the culverts disrupted traffic flow to Surkhrod, Khogyani, Shirzad and Hesarak districts, officials said.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Promises to Provide 2 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines COVAX Globally.

Quoting Nangarhar governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani, the Pajhwok Afghan News reported that the Taliban destroyed the three culverts on the second highway between Kabul and Jalalabad in Surkhrod district around 3 am on Wednesday.

He said that no one could travel to the four districts using the route after the culverts were blown up.

Also Read | New Zealand Experiences Warmest June and July Since 1909.

A few months ago, a bridge was blown up in the same area. Taliban terrorists have not yet commented about the destruction of culverts so far.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)