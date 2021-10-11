Moscow [Russia], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow sees no point in talks with Kiev since the current Ukrainian authorities are completely dependent on foreign management, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"There is no trust, and cannot be any, in such 'partners' in international relations, who compete in constant nonsense. This means that negotiations with them are absolutely pointless," Medvedev said in an article published by the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

Also Read | Canada Thanksgiving Day 2021: Know What Will Remain Open And Close in Ottawa, Toronto And Other Cities On The Day Celebrated To Thanks Blessings Of Past Year.

According to Medvedev, Ukraine is headed by people who seek to make a profit, and nobody in Kiev is ready to sacrifice themselves for the sake of the country.

"The Ukrainian leaders of the current generation are absolutely dependent people. Much has already been said and written about this, including in the well-known article by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. The country is under direct foreign control," Medvedev said.

Also Read | Plane Crashes in Russia’s Tatarstan, 16 Killed.

The deputy chairman of the Russian security council pointed out that while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may not agree with what is happening in Ukraine, he is in a position where he must defend the views that are "repulsive" to him.

According to Medvedev, Ukraine depends on cash injections from the US and the EU and Kiev is under the direct management of Washington, although the United States "does not need anything from Ukraine, except for confrontation with Russia."

Medvedev emphasized that such an alliance is "extremely fragile and at some point will scatter to dust." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)