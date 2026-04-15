Balochistan [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): An 18-year-old student was shot dead in Buleda, a town in Kech district of Balochistan, in what activists have described as a targeted killing allegedly carried out by a state-backed armed group.

The incident has intensified concerns over rising violence and human rights violations in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the victim, identified as Chakar Baloch, son of Barkat, was attacked at his own shop in the Mehnaz area.

Armed assailants reportedly opened fire at close range, killing him instantly before fleeing the scene. The circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear, with no official statement issued by Pakistani authorities. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemned the killing, alleging that it was an extrajudicial execution carried out by what it termed a "state-sponsored death squad."

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In a strongly worded statement, the group claimed the attack reflects a broader strategy aimed at suppressing dissent among the Baloch population through fear and intimidation. The BYC further argued that such incidents represent a systematic pattern of violence, asserting that civilians, including students, are increasingly being targeted.

"This is part of a deliberate campaign to silence voices and impose collective punishment," the statement said.

Highlighting legal concerns, the group described the killing as a serious breach of international human rights obligations, particularly referencing the right to life guaranteed under global covenants.

The BYC stated that the security situation in Balochistan continues to worsen, with frequent reports of enforced disappearances and targeted attacks, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Calling for accountability, the organisation urged the United Nations and international human rights bodies to intervene and ensure impartial investigations into such incidents. It stressed the need for transparency to address what it described as a worsening cycle of violence in the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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