London [UK], May 28 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from members of the Telangana diaspora upon his arrival in London on Tuesday.

Scores of Telangana NRIs gathered at the airport to greet the senior BRS leader, holding a large "Welcome KTR" banner and expressing their admiration. Among those present were directors and family members of Pragmatic Design Solution Limited (PDSL), a UK-based automotive R&D firm.

KTR interacted warmly with the crowd, greeting many by name and posing for selfies with attendees.

The BRS leader is in the UK to participate in India Week 2025, an international forum organised by Bridge India. He is scheduled to deliver the keynote address on May 30, highlighting Telangana's governance model during the nine-year BRS tenure, focusing on innovation-driven development and inclusive growth.

According to an official statement, global policymakers, political leaders, and thought leaders will attend the event. KTR's address will spotlight the BRS government's transformative governance model, Telangana's innovation-driven development, inclusive policies, and global aspirations.

During his visit, KTR will inaugurate the Knowledge Centre of PDSL in Warwick. The facility will serve as a Near Shore Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Test Centre, providing R&D services to leading global automotive companies, including McLaren, Aston Martin, and Jaguar Land Rover.

KTR thanked the Telangana diaspora and PDSL leadership for their warm welcome and continued support.

The newly established centre represents Telangana's growing links with global mobility technology ecosystems, highlighting the state's commitment to technological innovation and international collaboration.

Following his UK engagements, KTR will travel to the United States to participate in the Telangana Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee Celebrations.

In the US, KTR will be the chief guest at the Telangana Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations on June 1 at the Comerica Centre in Frisco, Texas. The event, organised by Telangana NRIs, is expected to attract thousands of participants who supported the Telangana movement and continue to contribute to its global recognition.

On June 2, KTR will address Indian students at the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas). His interaction will focus on youth leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and the role of education in nation-building.

Known for inspiring young minds with his practical and visionary approach, KTR will encourage students to participate in India's growth story with a futuristic outlook.

There is significant enthusiasm among the Indian diaspora, especially Telangana NRIs, entrepreneurs, and students in both the UK and the US.

KTR's visit is seen as a vital opportunity to strengthen diaspora ties and position Telangana as a global leader in innovation, governance, and economic progress. (ANI)

