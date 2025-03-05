New York/Washington, Mar 5 (PTI) US President Donald Trump said a "top terrorist" responsible for the August 2021 bombing at Kabul airport as American forces withdrew from Afghanistan has been apprehended and is being brought to the country to face justice.

Trump said three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing during the “disastrous and incompetent withdrawal” from Afghanistan.

"America is once again standing strong against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said Tuesday night in an address to the Joint Session of Congress, the first of his second term in the White House.

A report in CNN said that a White House official confirmed that Mohammad Sharifullah, allegedly involved in the planning of the attack, was being extradited to the US.

“Not that they were withdrawing, it was the way they withdrew. Perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country," Trump said.

"Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice,” Trump said as members of the Republican Party broke into an applause and gave the President a standing ovation.

Trump thanked the Government of Pakistan for “helping arrest this monster”.

The August 26, 2021 suicide bombing attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport's Abbey Gate killed 13 US service members and roughly 170 Afghan civilians, injuring many others, coming just days after the Taliban took over Kabul.

Trump described the day of the attack as a “horrible day”, saying “Such incompetence was shown that when (Russian President Vladimir) Putin saw what happened, I guess he said, ‘Wow, maybe this is my chance'. That's how bad it was. Should have never happened. Grossly incompetent people,” Trump said.

Minutes after Trump made the announcement during his address in the US Capitol, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X "As President Trump just announced, I can report that tonight the FBI, DOJ, and CIA have extradited one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of the 13 American soldiers at Abbey Gate during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. One step closer to justice for these American heroes and their families."

During his address, Trump acknowledged Patel, voicing appreciation for his work.

