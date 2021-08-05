Bangkok, Aug 5 (AP) Thai police are investigating after the body of a foreign woman was found at a secluded spot on the southern island of Phuket on Thursday. Thai media, quoting police, said the dead woman was a 57-year-old Swiss national.

The reports said the woman's partially clothed body was lying face down in a rock crevice near a waterfall and appeared to have been concealed by a sheet.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Promises to Provide 2 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines COVAX Globally.

Video shot at the scene Thursday showed investigators inspecting clothing and personal documents.

The dead woman's name has not yet been officially released.

Also Read | New Zealand Experiences Warmest June and July Since 1909.

Thai police declined to comment.

Switzerland's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)