Bangkok [Thailand], January 18 (ANI): At least 22 people were killed in an explosion at a Suphan Buri fireworks factory in Thailand on Wednesday, Bangkok Post reported. About 10 people are said to be missing.

The explosion took place at village Moo 3 in Tambon Salakhao of Muang district in Thailand at around 3:30 pm (local time). So far, 20 deceased people have been identified. The debris due to the force of the explosion, spread over a radius of 100 metres, with human remains scattered everywhere, according to the report.

Also Read | Iran Attacks Pakistan: Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdullahian Spokes to His Pakistan Counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani Over Airstrikes on Balochistan.

According to residents, about 20 workers had arrived to work at the factory in the morning and added that they witnessed nobody come out after the explosion. The factory owner was not among the dead as he had gone out to deliver fireworks to customers at the time of the explosion, according to the Deputy Chairman of Tambon Salakhao Municipality, Thongsuk Suenui, Bangkok Post reported.

The factory was operating out of a farmhouse where gunpowder and other raw materials for fireworks were stored. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast. Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was briefed on the explosion. Thavisin, who is currently attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos, called for a swift investigation.

Also Read | Accident on Pennsylvania Highway: Five People Killed by Tractor Trailer After Leaving Vehicles on Snowy Interstate 81 in US.

Srettha Thavisin's office said, "The prime minister ordered an inspection of the plant to see if it was operating legally and if the explosion was caused by negligence. The law must be enforced to the fullest extent because there are innocent deaths and injuries," Bangkok Post reported.

Local officials said the 20 people confirmed as dead included 12 women and 8 men. According to records, 24 explosions took place at fireworks factories and warehouses in Thailand over the past 15 years between 2008 and 2023, with each incident causing extensive damage, including deaths and injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)