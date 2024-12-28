London, Dec 28 (AP) Travellers flying to or from the UK faced further disruptions on Saturday as thick fog and low visibility restricted air traffic on one of the year's busiest weekends.

Gatwick Airport in London warned that some flights may be delayed throughout Saturday and apologised for the inconvenience. Flights were delayed by up to three hours late Friday because of poor weather conditions, and at least 40 flights from the airport, mostly short haul to Europe, were delayed Saturday morning.

Also Read | Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Successfully Completes 'Hotfire Test’ Paving Way for Its Launch.

Heathrow Airport, one of Europe's busiest, also advised passengers to check with their airlines regarding potential delays.

The UK's weather forecasters, the Met Office, said thick fog patches could reduce visibility to just 100 metres (328 feet) in some areas across the country. It said travellers should allow “a little bit longer” for journeys and warned drivers to be extra careful.

Also Read | Bench Shutdown: Canada-Based Fintech Firm Providing Accounting, SaaS Services Abruptly Shuts Down Its Operations, Puts Users in Difficult Situation.

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday, the Met Office said.

The country's main air traffic control organization said the restrictions would remain in place in areas with low visibility.

“Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety," it said. “Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption.”

The restrictions came at a busy time of year when many people travel following the Christmas holiday and ahead of the New Year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)